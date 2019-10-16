CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Shop These Stylish Dupes To Rihanna’s Leopard YSL Dress

Launch Of Rihanna's First Visual Autobiography, Rihanna

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

If there is anyone who always makes a fashion statement, Rihanna never disappoints. The beauty always shows up and shows out from head to toe and her latest look checks all the boxes.

Celebrating the launch of her coffee table book “Rihanna by Rihanna” on Oct.12th in New York City, the entrepreneur stepped out in a Yves Saint Laurent Spring 2020 dress that left us in awe. The gorgeous number featured cutout cleavage, one-shoulder draped detailing and an eye-catching leopard print. As always, she looked dropped dead gorgeous.

Topping off the look with bordeaux boots, a beat face and minimal jewelry, this look is one of our favorites!

If you’re like us, then you may draw inspiration from fashion icons like Rihanna. While you may or may not have the budget to afford this stunning YSL number, we have compiled a few dupes that will have you serving the same energy-well at least close to it because no one can do Rihanna like Rihanna.

Click through the following pages and get your credit card ready to add a few fantastic pieces to your closet. Best of all, thes options won’t break the bank.

