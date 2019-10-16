CLOSE
Stadium Goods Previews Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Set To Drop Soon

People are still recovering from taking them "L"'s on the Travis Scott 6's and now this...

Nike x Virgil Abloh

Source: Nike / NIke

Late in the summer pictures of Virgil Abloh‘s latest creation hit the web in the form of some remixed Off-White Nike Dunk Low‘s that had the internet going nuts like Paul Wall in his heyday.

Rumored to drop sometime this month, Stadium Goods posted a crystal clear picture of what the “University Red” colorway looks like up close and while these ain’t for everybody, they’re still part of the Off-White collection so best believe they’ll be reselling for a grip.

Featuring a North Face bookbag like lacing over the base and it’s signature zip tie accessory on the side, these Dunks are definitely bound to stand out on anyone walking around in them. The two other colorways set to drop with these are some “Pine/Green” and “Gold/Navy” joints that’s sure to be hits in Boston and Michigan respectively.

The Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows are set to retail at $170 when they drop some time this month but expect to pay at least double when you certainly take that dreaded “L” that’s become a common feeling when limited releases like these drop.

Stadium Goods Previews Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Set To Drop Soon  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

