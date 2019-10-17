Don’t Look Now But AMC Theatres Enters The Streaming Wars

AMC Theatres is entering the streaming wars. The nation’s leading movie theater chain is launching its own streaming service for members of its loyalty program. Effective now, anyone who signed up for the AMC Stubs program can access about two thousand films from every major studio to rent or buy and watch them at home. The company said they hope to add films from AMC Networks later this year. There are about 20 million AMC Stubs members. AMC is the latest to get into streaming services for homes. Apple+ and Disney+ plan to launch next month and Warner Media later this year. They join a field that already includes Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

(Source-CNBC)

Written By: JC Posted 10 hours ago

