CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Don’t Look Now But AMC Theatres Enters The Streaming Wars

AMC Theatres is entering the streaming wars.  The nation’s leading movie theater chain is launching its own streaming service for members of its loyalty program.  Effective now, anyone who signed up for the AMC Stubs program can access about two thousand films from every major studio to rent or buy and watch them at home.  The company said they hope to add films from AMC Networks later this year.  There are about 20 million AMC Stubs members.  AMC is the latest to get into streaming services for homes.  Apple+ and Disney+ plan to launch next month and Warner Media later this year.  They join a field that already includes Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

(Source-CNBC)

Don’t Look Now But AMC Theatres Enters The Streaming Wars  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close