Beyonce Crowned World’s 2nd Most Beautiful Woman!

See Who Came in at Number 1!

Glastonbury Festival - Day 4

Beyonce has earned a new title. The Queen Bee has been crowned as the world’s second most beautiful woman.

Beyoncé

According to theGrio.com, there was some scientific research done that  determines the “perfect face.” The research uses a  scientific modern mapping technique called, Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi— which is designed to measure physical perfection. Beyonce came in 2nd and the #1 spot belongs to supermodel Bella Hadid.

Prabal Gurung - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

The ratio determined that Hadid is 94.35% “accurate” on a scale up to 100%. Meanwhile, Bey received a score of 92.44%.

Your thoughts?

 

  From Angela Bassett to Ashanti check out our top 10 most beautiful melninated celebrities in bikinis….in no particular order.

 

Beyonce Crowned World’s 2nd Most Beautiful Woman!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
