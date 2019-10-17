Beyonce Crowned World’s 2nd Most Beautiful Woman!

Beyonce has earned a new title. The Queen Bee has been crowned as the world’s second most beautiful woman.
According to theGrio.com, there was some scientific research done that determines the “perfect face.” The research uses a scientific modern mapping technique called, Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi— which is designed to measure physical perfection. Beyonce came in 2nd and the #1 spot belongs to supermodel Bella Hadid.
The ratio determined that Hadid is 94.35% “accurate” on a scale up to 100%. Meanwhile, Bey received a score of 92.44%.
Your thoughts?
