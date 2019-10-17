CLOSE
Sheriff’s Seize $750,000 Worth Of Heroin In North Columbus!

Bulgarian police investigators attend a press conference following a drugs bust

Source: Impact Press Group/WENN.com / WENN

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are adamant about this unofficial war on drugs occurring in our city. The battle to keep drugs off the streets is constantly ongoing. This time the authorities were able to seize more than $750,000 worth of heroin in north Columbus.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received inside information that narcotics originating from Mexico would be delivered to Franklin County via a drug courier.

On October 16, detectives identified the suspected courier and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, 27 year-old Elizabeth Betancourt was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

Upon the arrest, police were able to recover 4,500 grams of heroin, which holds a street value of $750,000.

Trafficking charges are also expected to be filed against Betancourt.

Source: 10TV

