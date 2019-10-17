#ALL4CINCY: Lucretia Bowman and City Gospel Mission

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

Last Wednesday, Lucretia Bowman from City Gospel Mission received her keys to the TropHouse after sharing her incredibly inspiring story.

Lucretia is the Vice President of Recovery Services and the founder of Having the Courage to Change, City Gospel Mission’s recovery program for women. Along with being an author and pastor.

Mrs. Bowman stopped by the studio to share her story of overcoming addiction, crime, and turning her life around. She not only turned her own life around, but she began to help others turn theirs around with her recovery programs at City Gospel Mission. She spoke encouragement and truth with Tropikana and Steff during the 4 o’clock hour on Wednesday.

Lucretia Bowman went into further depth and no interruptions during our digital segment, TropHouse Uncut.

Check it out below.

