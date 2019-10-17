It’s going down in the city of Chicago today! About 25,000 educators and their supporters are on strike in the nation’s third-largest school district.

According to CNN.com, all classes have been canceled for today and about 300,000 students are affected. Superintendent Dr. Janice Jackson said schools will be open during the strike and will provide “breakfast, lunch, and supper. However, school buses will not be running. Students are not required to go to school but if they do show up administrators and nonunion staff will be working.

The Chicago Teachers Union members decided to strike after months of negotiation with Chicago Public Schools didn’t resolve disputes over issues of pay and benefits, class size and teacher preparation time.

Chicago Teachers are On Strike! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

