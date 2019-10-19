CLOSE
Get Out Star To Produce Film About Barney The Purple Dinosaur

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya will resurrect beloved children’s character Barney the purple dinosaur for a new film.

The actor has signed on to co-produce the movie under his 59% banner with bosses at Mattel Films, and he is delighted to bring the plush purple Tyrannosaurus, which entertained kids for 14 seasons on TV show Barney & Friends, back to life on the big screen.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” Daniel wrote in a statement to Deadline. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

Daniel’s live-action adaptation of Barney & Friends, which initially launched in 1992, will pay homage to the original program and include new concepts.

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to ‘Barney’ that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” said Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

It is not clear if Selena Gomez or Demi Lovato, who both featured on Barney & Friends as kids, will be involved in the project.

