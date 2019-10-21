Shaq paying rent and buying furniture for a mother who’s son was shot!

Shaq has done a lot in his career as a NBA superstar both on and off the court, but very few things catches his positive and giving side this way. According to sources a 12yr old by the name of Isaiah Peyton was leaving a High School when shots rang out and he was struck in the back on the spine by a stray bullet, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Shaq saw the story on the news, and made a promise to himself to get involved. The hospital made the statement that Isaiah [Shaq] will not be released from the hospital until they know where that the home is up to code and able to accommodate the physically disabled .After watching this story Shaq offered to pay the mother’s (Allison Wood) rent for the year and even get her some furniture.

