Video shows a crash involving a Metro bus that injured 12

Police have released a video of a crash involving a Metro bus and car that injured 12 people, including two juveniles, in Evanston on Oct. 5.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer obtained the video from the Cincinnati Police Department.

In the video, you see the bus colliding with a car at Blair Avenue and Montgomery Road.

Several witnesses rushed to the scene to assist until police and first responders arrive while others try to help direct traffic around the accident.

Police say Brandon Keese, 36, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Montgomery Road when he drove left of the centerline. His car then struck the Queen City Metro bus operated by Angela Thompson, 53.

Thompson and bus passengers identified as Makeba Morton, 53, Brittanay Malone, 28, Leah Washington, 38, Jeramy Davis, 60, Melissa Hunter, 21, Dianne Hafford, 65 and Thomas Anderson, 50 were all taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

For the full story and video, click the source below

(Source)

Video shows a crash involving a Metro bus that injured 12  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

