The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Rant: Military Families Need To Be Able To Rely On The President

Russ comes from a military family and watched his father, who was one of the few black navigators in the 60s and 70s. Russ watched his father deal with a lot of racism and people trying to hold him back. Because he was brought up as a military kid, he never really got close to the other kids at school. Because of this he has abandonment issues. For his family, it was important that they could rely on the President of the United States. They depended on it being the truth. But, unfortunately the kids going through what Russ went through as a child, have an unreliable President. Trump said that our troops were safe and they weren’t; they were trapped. He also said the was bringing our troops home, but he decided to deploy them to Iraq.

Russ Rant: Military Families Need To Be Able To Rely On The President  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
