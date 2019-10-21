CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Not Looking Good for Whitney, Biggie and Chaka Khan

Whitney Houston One Wish

Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

As we count down to the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, fans have the opportunity to have their voices be heard in the “Fans’ Ballot” where each day they can vote for five artists they would like to see inducted.

Running from October 15th, 2019 through January 10th, 2020, the top five artists as voted by the public will make up the “fans’ ball” that will be tallied along ballots cast by artists, producers and music industry figures to decide on next year’s inductees. Fans can cast their votes once per day by going to www.rockhall.com/vote.

According to the current standings of the Fan Vote, Pat Benatar holds the top spot, followed by the Doobie Brothers and then Soundgarden, Depeche Mode and Judas Priest. Check out the results below:

Pat Benatar: 119,128 Votes

The Doobie Brothers: 107,029 Votes

Soundgarden: 105,213 Votes

Depeche Mode: 94,488 Votes

Judas Priest: 87,066 Votes

Dave Matthews Band: 83,781 Votes

Whitney Houston: 80,545 Votes

Nine Inch Nails: 79,054 Votes

Motörhead: 76,908 Votes

Thin Lizzy: 7,2485 Votes

The Notorious B.I.G.: 56,225 Votes

Todd Rundgren: 51,925 Votes

T. Rex: 45,396 Votes

Kraftwerk: 28,737 Votes

Rufus feat. Chaka Khan: 23,448 Votes

MC5: 21,980 Votes

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Not Looking Good for Whitney, Biggie and Chaka Khan  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close