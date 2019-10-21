CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking Away His Shotgun

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his gun, is giving the world a little more hope for humanity. Watch the video below.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The incident happened earlier this year at the Portland school on May 17th. At the time Lowe told Yahoo! he just acted instinctively:

“In a fraction of a second, I analyzed everything really fast, saw the look in his face, looked at his eyes, looked at the gun, I realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over,” Lowe said.

“I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun, and he had his two hands on the gun…I was just making sure the barrel of the gun isn’t pointed towards them or towards me. I was able to wrestle it away.”

“He broke down and I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him,” Lowe said. “I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living.”

So touching right? The student, Angel Granados-Diaz was charged with two counts of being in possession of a loaded firearm in a public building, one count of being in possession of a loaded firearm in public, and one count of recklessly endangering. He pleaded not guilty to the four charges. His lawyer Adam Thayne said depression and mental health issues contributed to Granados-Diaz’s actions.

Lowe was honored by the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals this year.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking Away His Shotgun  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close