Anyone who’s ever seen the movie “Bad Santa” remembers the big drunk scene at a mall. Turns out, it wasn’t an act. Billy Bob Thornton admits he was actually drunk posing as Santa. And not a little. He said he had three glasses of wine that morning, then switched to vodka and cranberry and then had a few beers. The 64-year-old says by the time he got to the scene he barely knew he was in the movie. Bad Santa was a box office hit in 2003 earning 77-million dollars.

Talk about being ‘all in’ on a scene.

(Source-Yahoo Movies)

Billy Bob Thornton Was Drunk For ‘Bad Santa’ Scene was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted 13 hours ago

