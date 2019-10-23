CLOSE
Walnut Hills man burned hat to set building on fire

A man charged with arson in a Walnut Hills building fire faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Derrick Carlisle, 25, is charged with aggravated arson in connection with a fire that happened Oct. 12 at a building in the 2300 block of Iowa Avenue.

A police affidavit says Carlisle used a lighter to set a hat on fire that he then placed at the base of a stairwell inside the building and walked away while it was still on fire.

Cincinnati fire investigators say the building was occupied but did not say if anyone was injured in the fire.

The damage to the building is also currently unknown.

Carlisle was arrested Oct. 18 after an investigation that included witness statements and video evidence.

A judge ordered a straight bond of $50,000. He remains in jail in Hamilton County.

