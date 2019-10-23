CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
Tyrese Talks About New Film ‘Black and Blue’

Tyrese Gibson is coming back to the big screen in a new thriller called Black And Blue. The film is about a rookie cop (played by Naomie Harris) who captures the murder of a young Black man on her body cam. The issue is that the murder was committed by corrupt cops! So after realizing they’re on to her, she teams up with the one person in her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese) as she tries to save herself and the footage.

Tyrese found the movie special because he knows there are a lot of people who live in “safe” areas who fail to realize that the murder of Black people by police is a real issue. He believes that people on the outside look at it like “I feel really bad about what they are dealing with.” Gibson says this movie shows the very real corruption, murder and abuse of power that goes on. He adds that “if you got anxiety and you ain’t grown this movie ain’t for you,” because from the very beginning this film makes you feel “what it feels like to be Black in America.”

Black And Blue hits theaters this weekend.

Tyrese Talks About New Film ‘Black and Blue’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

