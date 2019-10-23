CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Teacher Assaulted By Students Caught On Video!

 

An Ohio high school teacher found herself in the middle of a violent fight and the ordeal is recorded on cell phone cameras. The video shows the educator getting attacked by several students after she tired to break up a fight. The incident occurred earlier in the month on October 8th, according to police.

The incident initiated between three girls who were arguing verbally inside the school building.

“The teacher tried to get the students separated and was moving the one girl out of the way when a large group of students followed,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “The teacher risked her own safety to try and keep the students safe. “

The cellphone video shows the teacher being punched and pulled to the ground by her hair, then punched some more. The teacher suffered a serious eye injury.

Euclid City Schools resource officer Steve Shubert identified the students involved and met with juvenile prosecutors. Police are asking that felony charges be filed against the students involved in the assault. Cuyahoga County juvenile prosecutors could not be reached to discuss the case.

Police and school officials declined to release security video of the assault at this time. The school district stated it is working with police and safety remains a top priority.

The teacher is recovering from her injuries and is expected to have a full recovery.

Source: NBC4i 

Ohio Teacher Assaulted By Students Caught On Video!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close