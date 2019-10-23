Cincinnati Police say the have investigated 59 homicides

There have been 56 homicides in Cincinnati so far this year, with the numbers having spiked during the summer months, police records show.

According to Cincinnati police records, the youngest victim was 17 months old.

So far, out of the 56 homicide cases, only 28 have been closed.

Behind each number is a victim with a name, family, and story.

Records show that the city’s District 3 and District 4 have the most amount of homicides reported this year.

According to Cincinnati police, 15 people were killed in District 4, a majority taking place in Avondale and Bond Hill.

There were 21 homicides in District 3 within neighborhoods like South Fairmount, West Price Hill, and Westwood.

Faye Bowens lost her son Travis Clark in East Westwood.

“He was 30 years old. He was learning. He was going to be an even better and greater man. But that is taken away from him,” Bowens said. “Thirty years from now, do you have all of this hate in your heart? Would you still feel the same way? Would you still make the same decisions to take someone’s life?”

Forty-two out of the 56 homicide victims were black men, records show.

“Y’all are not God. There are too many people out here playing God and taking people’s lives and not thinking about the people they are leaving behind hurting,” said Maria, the cousin of Richard Thomas, who was shot and killed in Westwood on Sunday.

If you have any information regarding any of these cases, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

