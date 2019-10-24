The cause of death for the person whose body was found near Woodward High School in Bond Hill Wednesday night is listed as a homicide, the Hamilton County Coroner’s report says.

Police responded to Sternblock Lane around 9 p.m.

The body was found on the property of Woodward High School, according to Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco.

Sammarco said the body is a young white female.

Last night, Sammarco said homicide had not been ruled out. Thursday morning, her office listed homicide as the apparent cause of death.

The coroner’s report listed the location as 7005 Reading Road.

Police have not released further details.

The investigation is still ongoing.

(Source)

Body found near Woodward High School was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 100.3: