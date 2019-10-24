CLOSE
Born Again Blowhard: Kanye West Says Sunday Service-Inspired ‘Jesus Is Born’ LP Dropping On Christmas

If you’re still buying what Kanye West is willing to sell, then you’re in luck. The Chicago producer says that he intends to drop a Sunday Service-inspired album Jesus Is Born this Christmas.

In an interview with Apple Music Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, West spoke upon his journey with Christianity and how it influences his creative endeavors as of late.

From the interview:

Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free. The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital. One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses and a person came to my house that wasn’t a Christian and told me come over, and 30 minutes later I was in handcuffs headed to the hospital. Now this person very well may have saved my life because when you’re in an episode you could jump off the side of a balcony you can stab your eye out you can do a lot of things when you’re ramped up like that, but one of the things that people do now is they try to discriminate against my mind and my thoughts because of that moment.

In the rest of the interview, West revealed that Jesus Is Born will pull from the Sunday Service sessions that have been making their rounds across the country.

Peep the preview for Kanye West’s Jesus Is King film below, which drops tomorrow, October 25.

