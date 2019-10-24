Ohio Woman Speaks on How a McDonald’s Manager Threw a Blender at Her

Even though the incident took place a month ago, it still appears like it happened yesterday for this mother who just wanted to get food for her children.

When Britany Price went to a McDonald’s in Ohio, she was trying to get some cheeseburgers and Happy Meals. Instead, she several incorrect orders, and ultimately, a blender hitting her face and knocking her down.

Price added she had to get surgery and a lot of appointments at the doctor’s office. It has not been an easy journey for her as seen in the video below.

It all started when Price got the wrong orders at the drive-thru. She then went inside to try and talk with the restaurant’s employees and managers. Meanwhile, her children were in her vehicle waiting for the food as well, and as time went on, the staff did not appear to want to deal with Price and anyone, basically ignoring a lot of those coming in and out.

From Cleveland19.com:

“You know, watching the video we see a lot of people that see me and her talking, trying to resolve the issue and they’re like, ‘I’m not dealing with this.’ You know, they just left. They didn’t even place their order.”

Finally, after nearly a half-hour of waiting and refilling her and her children’s drinks, Price decided to just bring in all of the food and ask for a refund.

Soon after, she threw the food at the manager, who then threw the blender at Price.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

Price adds that no matter how the situation might end if things were different, it would have still escalated.

The manager of that particular of McDonald’s was available for comment, through the restaurant adds that they are “looking into this matter.”

