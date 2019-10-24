CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero Movies Are Sexually Repressed

Scorsese isn't the only one with Marvel critiques.

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement - Photocall

Source: Cinzia Camela/WENN.com / WENN

Superhero movies haven’t received the best rep from acclaimed directors.

In October, Martin Scorsese caused a hoopla when he said superhero movies aren’t real “cinema.”

Despite getting major backlash from comic book fans, some might remember that Scorsese isn’t the first filmmaker to critique superhero flicks. Back in April, the world renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar argued that superhero movies aren’t sexual enough.

The auteur is best known for such celebrated dramedy movies like All About My Mother and Volver, starring Penélope Cruz. He recently celebrated the release of his new movie Pain and Glory to critical acclaim and back in April, he spoke with Vulture at Film at Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary gala.

“Here, perhaps, there is a kind of self-censorship that doesn’t allow the writers to write other kinds of stories,” he said. “There are many, many movies about superheroes. And sexuality doesn’t exist for superheroes. They are neutered. There is an unidentified gender, the adventure is what’s important. You can find, among independent movies, more of this sexuality. The human being has such sexuality! I get the feeling that in Europe, in Spain, that I have much more freedom than if I worked here.”

It seems shirtless Thor scenes don’t cut it for Mr. Almodóvar.

And don’t even think about asking him to fix the superhero genre. When asked if he’d ever do a Marvel movie, he said, “No, no! I don’t think so. It’s too big for me! I like to see what I’m doing, to direct movies the same day.” He continued, “You have to wait too long to see the results [with big movies]. I like being able to impose my opinion as a director. I’ve made 21 movies. I’m used to doing it the way I like, not fitting with the Hollywood system.”

There you have it.

The OG filmmakers are sticking to what they know. All the sex and “cinema.”

Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero Movies Are Sexually Repressed  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close