Ohio H.S. Runner Disqualified, Didn’t Have Waiver To Wear Hijab

Does this apply for Jews or other religious groups or just Muslims?

That’s the question many are asking after news broke out that a Muslim high school runner was disqualified for not having a wavier to wear her hijab.

According to 10TV, Noor Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country meet because she needed permission to wear her hijab. Being removed from the meet made Abukaram feel “embarrassed.”

My heart dropped, I felt like something horrible had happened,” she told WTOL-TV.I think I was mostly embarrassed.

Her coach at Sylvania Northview High School told The Blade newspaper it was his mistake for not getting the waiver but felt it wasn’t needed after no officials requested one in her last 10 meets.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association‘s rulebook doesn’t mention hijab but bans most head coverings and caps. Now with backlash over Abukaram’s, 16, disqualification is forcing the association to rethink the rule.

Ohio H.S. Runner Disqualified, Didn’t Have Waiver To Wear Hijab  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
