This story made me say What The Fasho.

A man was killed by a deer after he thought that he had killed him.

via Complex:

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Alexander approached the buck that he had just shot, possibly under the assumption that the male deer was dead. Trey Reid, assistant chief of communications for Arkansas’ game and fish commission, says that when Alexander got close, the animal got up, attacked him, and ran away.

