Felicity Huffman Free After Serving 11 Days!

76th Annual Golden Globe awards

Source: WENN.com / WENN

You can officially put up the commissary money that you were going to put on Felicity Huffman’s books cause she is a free woman!

According to TMZ.com, Huffman was released from jail today (October 25th) after serving 11 days of her 13-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. Huffman was supposed to be released on Sunday but reports say that because her release date fell on the weekend, she was let go the Friday before.

She may be out but she still has to serve 250 hours of community service. She has already paid her $30k fine. For more information click here.

 

Felicity Huffman Free After Serving 11 Days!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

