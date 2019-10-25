CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look To Take Care Of Your Last Minute Costume

Pond's Halloween Makeup with Glamsquad

Source: Pond’s x GlamSquad / Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

Halloween is next week Thursday and if you’re like me…you have no costume (or you rotate the same costume every other year). Honestly, sometimes in the hustle and bustle and busyness of life, you just don’t have time to put in anything extra for the day.

…and that’s okay. (And #TeamBeautiful has you covered).

Doing an intricate makeup look can be time consuming (if you don’t have time, feel free to use GlamSquad to book makeup services). If you don’t have extra money to book a makeup artist to help you achieve your look, you can still DIY yourself if you have some black lipstick, black fine point eyeliner, and red lipstick.

This spooky spider makeup look is perfect with any all black outfit and will have you getting compliments all night. Watch the video above and keep reading as we show you step by step on how to recreate this ghoulish look!

LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look To Take Care Of Your Last Minute Costume  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close