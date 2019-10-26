“Joker” is now the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. The film about a troubled man who turns to a life of violent crime has pulled in about 788-million dollars at box offices around the globe. That surpasses the previous record-holder “Deadpool,” and the film’s star Ryan Reynolds tweeted a congratulations to “Joker.” The movie still trails “The Passion of the Christ” for the highest-grossing R-rated film domestically.

(Source-TheWrap)

“Joker” Movie Now Highest Grossing R-Rated Film Ever was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted October 26, 2019

Also On 100.3: