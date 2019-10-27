CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at an unofficial homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce in Greenville, Texas. 14 others were wounded as gunfire erupted shortly after midnight early Sunday morning.

According to police, there was only one shooter and the unidentified suspect remains at large. Almost instantly news spread of the shooting on social media with some sharing video of the incident and multiple gunshot victims lying on the ground, surrounded by blood.

Authorities initially responded to a complaint of parking along the shoulder of U.S. 380. Around 750 people attended the party but gunfire soon erupted, forcing hundreds to flee for safety. Officers didn’t return fire as they could not make out the shooter due to the large crowd running away.

BeatKing, who was scheduled to perform at A&M Commerce, shared his condolences and how close he was to the shooting.

 

Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close