Woman Texted Father’s Number Every Day After He Died, Gets Response Four Years Later

Listening to music

Source: Georgijevic / Getty

A 23-year-old woman in Arkansas lost her father four years ago, but she continued to text his phone every day to update him about her life. She never got a response from the number until this week.

Like she did every day, Chastity Patterson, of Newport, texted her father’s number on Thursday, the night before the fourth anniversary of his death.

In her texts, Patterson recapped all of the highs and lows she had gone through over the past four years without her father by her side. She talked about how she beat cancer and has been taking better care of herself like she promised her father she would. She talked about how she finished college and graduated with honors and how she’d fallen in love and had her heart broken, “(you would have killed him),” she told her father.

This week, Patterson received a response from a man who had been receiving her daily messages these past four years.

