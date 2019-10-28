Chappelle Awarded Mark Twain Prize

Congratulations are in order for Dave Chappelle as he’s the latest comedian honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He accepted the award Sunday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The award recognizes those who through humor have left a mark on American society. Chappelle said the genre saved his life. Entertainers lined up at the ceremony to pay tribute to Chappelle, including Jon Stewart, John Legend, Lorne Michaels and Neal Brennan. Eddie Murphy, in a video message, suggested that Chappelle is possibly the most intellectual comedian ever. Previous award winners include Richard Pryor, Carol Burnett, Steve Martin and David Letterman.

