CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Producer WondaGurl Is Next Up In Reebok’s ‘It’s A Man’s World’ Drop

WondaGurl released her take on Reebok's classic Aztrek 96 as part of the "It's a Man's World" drop.

WondaGurl Aztrek 96

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Producer WondaGurl is next up to drop a shoe as part of Reebok’s It’s a Man’s World collaboration. WondaGurl embodies the “It’s A Man’s World” message by breaking barriers in the music world, and she worked with Reebok to update the brand’s classic Aztrek 96.

“I just knew I wanted the shoe black. I’m just simple. I don’t really like to show myself off,” WonderGurl said via press release.

Let’s refresh your memory. Back in the summer, we reported that Reebok had teamed up with branding and marketing wiz Jazerai Allen-Lord to select a crew of phenomenal women to design a shoe. Allen Lord’s Classic C was first up as part of the collaboration, but WondaGurl got next.

WondaGurl Aztrek 96

Source: Reebok / Reebok

WondaGurl Aztrek 96

Source: Reebok / Reebok

After breaking into the music scene at 16, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, AKA WondaGurl, continues to make a name for herself, working with the likes of Big Sean, Travis Scott, Jay Z, Drake, SZA, Rihanna and more. But today’s product of WondaGurl’s creative genius is her shoe, simply designed in black and white, made out of 3M material, and with a purple smiley face patch placed on the heel, which represents WondaGurl’s signature, “Enjoy Life.”

“It’s my motto really. It’s funny how it started. My bro walked out of the studio and I said “alright, enjoy life!” That was literally the first time I ever said it, and I was like “wow, this is kind of cool” she says.

When exposed to a camera flash, the shoe’s 3M material unveils unique graphics such as audio waves and a USB symbol representing WondaGurl’s wrist tattoo.

“The USB is literally the most important thing to me. Literally everything I need goes through the USB.”

WondaGurl’s Aztrek 96 will be available on November 5th in all sizes for men and women via Reebok.com.  Sanne Poeze of Girl on KicksKimberly Drew, and Anhia Zaira Santana (Distordedd) are also on deck to release their own It’s a Man’s World shoes through January.

RELATED POSTS

Danai Gurira Partners With Reebok To Encourage Women To Pursue Their Own Greatness

Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi B’s Ad

Producer WondaGurl Is Next Up In Reebok’s ‘It’s A Man’s World’ Drop  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close