CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle With Diabetes

Yo! MTV Raps 20th Anniversary Roundtable

From left to right: Doctor Dre, Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover (Source: Scott Gries / Getty)

Doctor Dre, one half of the Yo! MTV Raps hosting duo with Ed Lover and one of hip-hop’s most celebrated pioneers has reportedly lost his vision due to a battle with type-2 diabetes.

Dre (real name Andre Brown), not to be confused with West Coast producer Dr. Dre, has battled diabetes for years and it recently robbed him of a toe. As a DJ, actor, author and critic, Doctor Dre became known to fans across the country and the globe with his work on MTV’s first hit hip-hop video and culture show, Yo! MTV Raps. From there, he and Ed Lover transitioned to film with the 1993 film, Who’s The Man.

Prayers up to Doctor Dre!

Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle With Diabetes  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close