CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeThe Russ Parr Morning Show

Russ Rant: Trump Makes Another Blunder

The Trump administration feels like a “big TV show.” Recently Trump killed the ISIS leader Baghdadi (actually our military did but Trump is taking the credit), while that’s a good thing something odd came after. Trump and Pence were photographed squinting and looking at a monitor almost to mock the photo of Obama and Biden in the situation room after Bin Laden was killed. Rumor has it that Trump was playing golf when the whole thing went down and the photo was staged about an hour and a half later. Trump also shared way too much information as to how the mission went down and put our troops and intelligence teams in danger. Russ says the worst part is that “This show could get renewed,” for another 4 years.

Russ Rant: Trump Makes Another Blunder  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close