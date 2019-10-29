Apple TV Plus Launching Friday

Well the TV Streaming wars are about to heat up starting with the new Apple TV Plus streaming service launching this Friday and if you’re looking to get the service this is the best time. Apple will give you lots of opportunites to get the service for a low price especially if you get some of their hardware. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will have shows on the service like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, and more.

Then Disney Plus will roll in on November 12th…

