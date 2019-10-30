Lily-Rose Depp Speaks On The King, Knowing The Vibes In New York

Feature Story
| 10.30.19
Dismiss

The old saying goes, The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. So when I got to see Lily-Rose Depp follow in her father’s footsteps and act in her latest movie The King streaming on Netflix this weekend, I was expecting great things from this young lady. FYI, she delivers. In the war sage for the crown of England, we follow a young Henry V journey through deceit, war, and treachery in order to become a reluctant King of England in the 15th century, in the aftermath of his brother’s death. Then once he takes the crown he has to right the wrongs of his father, but things ain’t right in his crew.

I won’t go too deep into the movie but Lily-Rose Depp plays a French princess named Catherine, who plays alongside her real-life boyfriend Timothee Chalamet who stars as Henry V. From the moment we first see Lily-Rose on camera you can feel the power and the importance of her scene and each word she speaks holds weight. I talked to her about this role, “I was pleasantly surprised about what a voice she has, and how strong she was. Especially when we are talking about women in that time period. I think the voice that David and Joel gave her in the writing was really impressive to see and I couldn’t wait to play with that.”

The young Depp goes on to speak about how her character’s council to Henry ends up being so much different from the council and advice as to all the other men in the film. During the interview, we also got to talk about what type of music she listened to while filming and what her process was to get into this character. It’s a fun interview with a young talented actress that’s definitely worth checking out.

Lily-Rose Depp Speaks On The King, Knowing The Vibes In New York  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close