Patti LaBelle Says Dolly Offered Her “I Will Always Love You” First

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” Patti LaBelle revealed that Dolly Parton offered her “I Will Always Love You” before Whitney Houston. “I said to Dolly, Oh yes, I want to do the song, honey!” Patti recalled. “But before I could say yes it was in the movie and Whitney killed it!” 

Later in the interview, Patti said she’s never performed the song again out of respect for Whitney Houston. 

 

Patti LaBelle Says Dolly Offered Her “I Will Always Love You” First  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

