The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Street Task Force and the RANGE Task Force have arrested Shamar Davis, 31, Anthony Franklin, 30, and Grady Jackson, 37, of Dayton, Ohio.

All three of the suspects face a charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl , as well as, a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

“The quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction,”- OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL DAVE YOST

1500 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected Heroin, three firearms and over $30,000 in cash were also seized as part of the raid.

“Twenty-kilograms of fentanyl is enough to kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over,” said Vance Callender, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio.

“This multi-million dollar fentanyl seizure clearly shows the enormity of the opioid problem in this area,” stated Acting Special Agent in Charge Joseph M. Deters of the FBI’s Cincinnati Division. “Law enforcement will continue to work aggressively to address the illegal drug supply, but there is also a continuing need to address demand as well.”

Source: NBC4i

Massive Fentanyl Bust Seizes “..Enough To Kill The Entire Population Of Ohio..” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 23 hours ago

