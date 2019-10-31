CLOSE
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween 2K19

Blac Chyna

Source: Mr Photoman / Splash News

Low key, Halloween is way more fun as an adult than as a kid. One of the best parts about Halloween as a grown up is the lit parties and unbelievably creative costumes. Seeing famous people dress up as other famous people is pretty dope too. As if they don’t have the option to dress up everyday, celebrities went all out this year with their Halloween costumes.

Ciara & Russell Wilson set the tone with their rendition of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s ‘Ape Shit At The Louvre’ look.

 

Erica Mena & Safaree slayed, too, in their recreation of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 2013 MET Gala look.

 

Hit the flip to see more celebrity costumes and tell us who you think won Halloween this year.

Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween 2K19  was originally published on globalgrind.com

