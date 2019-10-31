Google Will Break Ground On $600 Million Data Center In Ohio!

Google is bringing a new facility and so much more to Ohio! The tech giant says it is set to break ground on its $600 million data center in New Albany! This is coming in as part of the $13 billion budget in planned investments on new and expanded data centers and offices across the U.S. by company this year.

Google officials will be in New Albany this Friday for a groundbreaking celebration at the city’s International Business Park. The company says it also plans to announce a “substantial” grant at the event.

Ohio Republicans, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and U.S. Representative Troy Balderson, will be in attendance along with New Albany’s mayor and the head of the economic development organization One Columbus. Lt. Governor Husted oversees technology development in the state.

This project is the latest in what has been a string of data centers for central Ohio.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee says the city is excited about Google’s investment in central Ohio.

CEO Sundar Pichai has previously emphasized excitement regarding Google’s growth outside its Mountain View, California, home and across the Midwest and South.

“2019 marks the second year in a row we’ll be growing faster outside of the (San Francisco) Bay Area than in it,” he wrote.

Google will also build new data centers in Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Carolina and Virginia. Pichai estimated the construction of the new centers will employ 10,000 workers.

It makes good political sense for Google to highlight its expansions outside coastal cities, said CFRA Research analyst Scott Kessler. U.S. legislators have paid increasing attention to Google and other big tech companies in the past year, and are considering passing privacy laws to regulate the companies’ reach. Investing more widely across the U.S. could help it curry favor with federal politicians and officials, he said.

Google is focused on expanding its cloud-computing business, a market where it faces stiff competition from larger rivals Amazon and Microsoft. The company will have a physical presence in 24 states by the end of the year.

Google did not give an exact number of employees it expects to hire as a result of the 2019 expansions, but said it would be “tens of thousands” of full-time workers.

