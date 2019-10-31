CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

LisaRaye Has Proof Nicole Murphy Cheated with Her Ex!

2015 BET Awards - Cover Girl Glam Stage

Source: Jason Kempin/BET / Getty

LisaRaye is not playing games with Nicole Murphy! We have all heard the accusation that Nicole Murphy slept with LisaRaye’s ex-husband, the Prime Minister of the Turks and Caicos. Nicole denied that she broke up LisaRaye’s marriage when she appeared on The Wendy Williams show and that wordplay seems to agitate LisaRaye even more. Now she says she has receipts.

Check out the video below:

 

According to PulseofRadio.com, in the video, LisaRaye wasn’t happy with Nicole Murphy’s play on words, saying, “I did not break up LisaRaye’s marriage.’ I wouldn’t give her that much credit to say she broke up anything. I gave it to her straight because when you’re a woman and you’re grown, let’s handle it like a woman, let’s talk face to face and let’s get it out.”

 

26th Anniversary Sports Spectacular - Arrivals

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

LisaRaye revealed that she actually had a face to face with Nicole about 6 months ago and Nicole lied in her face. LisaRaye continued, “So when she got here and said that I lied, ‘Well, wait a minute, you should have pleaded the fifth. Now you outwardly saying I’m lying, that’s a lie. You know we had a conversation about this. Come talk to me. Now, here’s the thing don’t make me do it with the receipts, don’t make me do it. Because I don’t ever talk about nothing I don’t know. I got proof. The kind that I don’t need to ask nobody else about.”

We wonder what those receipts are.

 

 

LisaRaye Has Proof Nicole Murphy Cheated with Her Ex!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close