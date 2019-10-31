Connor McGregor Wants to Fight 50 Cent!

50 Cent has managed to get on the nerves of another professional fighter and this time he is being challenged to a fight. Former UFC Champion, Connor McGregor, has challenged 50 Cent to a fight after 50 kept making memes about him on social media.

Check out the video below:

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

According to AllHipHop.com, McGregor replied to one of the memes that 50 posted about him and 50 quickly blocked him. So, now he is publicly challenging 50 to a fight. McGregor is currently training for his return to the UFC in 2020.

