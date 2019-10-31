CLOSE
Connor McGregor Wants to Fight 50 Cent!

Connor Wants All The Smoke!

Conor McGregor during an appearance on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

50 Cent has managed to get on the nerves of another professional fighter and this time he is being challenged to a fight. Former UFC Champion, Connor McGregor, has challenged 50 Cent to a fight after 50 kept making memes about him on social media.

According to AllHipHop.com, McGregor replied to one of the memes that 50 posted about him and 50 quickly blocked him. So, now he is publicly challenging 50 to a fight.  McGregor is currently training for his return to the UFC in 2020.

