CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin Lawrence Break The Internet With Group Photo

Hollywood royalty has been showing a lot of love to Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta, causing speculation about what major movie will be the first to utilize the space.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

Source: Splash / Splash News

What do you get when you have four comedic acting legends in a room—take a picture, and that’s exactly what Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, and Wesley Snipes decided to do.

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), Will Smith posted the iconic photo to his Instagram with the caption, “Nothing to see here.”

 

The legendary moment happened while the four silver screen icons were visiting Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently filming Bad Boys For Life, the third installment of the Bad Boy franchise, while Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes are gearing up to begin production on the highly-anticipated Coming To America sequel.

Although there has been no official word on why the four men were visiting, it didn’t stop fans from drawing their own conclusions about what the superstars could be cooking up.

Earlier this month, Tyler Perry celebrated the opening of his humongous movie studio in Atlanta among Black Hollywood’s elite Including Oprah, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, Beyoncé, JAY Z and more.

Bad Boys For Life is set to hit theaters on January 17 and Coming the America 2 is slated to be released August 7, 2020.

Check out the Bad Boys For Life trailer below.

Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin Lawrence Break The Internet With Group Photo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close