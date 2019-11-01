CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He Hid Inside His Nose 18 Years Prior In Prison

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good.

According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus headaches got a lot more than a head high when he received his diagnosis. The 48-year-old ex-convict was told that he had a “rubber capsule containing degenerate vegetable/plant matter.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

That’s right, 18-years-ago the man snuck some weed into the prison that he was confined to and never retrieved it. The unidentified gentleman put the cannabis contraband inside a balloon and shoved it up his nose. When he went to get it, it was shoved further up the cavity and the man just assumed that he had passed it thru his system, except he didn’t.

The unidentified 48-year-old Sydney man’s plight was documented in the medical journal BMJ Case Reports, which called it “the first reported case of prison-acquired marijuana-based rhinolith.”

The doctors got it out and the man went on to be fine.

Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He Hid Inside His Nose 18 Years Prior In Prison  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close