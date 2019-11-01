CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

5 Korean Beauty Tips You Should Add To Your Skincare Routine

Portrait of young woman on blue background

Source: pinkypills/Fuse / Getty

When it comes to treating African American skin, there are not too many beauty treatments that can give our skin the TLC that it needs. Whether you’re working with normal, oily, combination, dry or sensitive skin, finding the right products and tips for application is the key for healthy, radiant skin. And with K-Beauty, there are some tips that will do our skin justice.

If you’re unfamiliar with K-Beauty aka Korean beauty, the trend has been a hot topic within the beauty world. Loved by many for its ability to treat a wide array of skincare issues such as scars, wrinkles, acne, dryness and many more. While the Korean beauty trend is all about layering and using fresh products, the results are enough for many people to take a second look at their current skin care routine.

If you’re in need of a revamped skincare routine or just looking for better ways to take care of your skin, simply put, K-Beauty is where it’s at. Keep reading for 5 Korean beauty tips that will transform your skin.

1.Grab a charcoal sheet mask. 

While most people believe that charcoal is reserved for oily skin types, using the ingredient in your face masks regimen can upgrade your skin. See, charcoal detoxes and exfoliates your skin–the perfect remedy for stressed skin. I like to use the Palmers Coconut Charcoal Maks ($3.99, Palmers.com).

2. Apply a facial essence.

If you ask modern Korean women, all women should have a skin care essnece in their beauty routine. This product deeply hydrates the skin and preps your skin to receive additional skincare products like facial moisturizer for the maximum level of hydration. Personally, I believe nothing beats Tatcha The Essence Plumping Skin Softener ($95.00, Tatcha.com). Although its a little bit on the pricey side, when it comes to your skin you deserve the best, even if you have to spend a little extra.

3. Give your face a steam massage.

Massaging naturally increases circulation to give your skin a natural and radiant tone. The steam helps your skin further remove impurities to give your skin a deep clean with ease. Feel free to take your massage to the next level with an oil cleanser for extra hydration.

4. Double cleanse your skin.

One cleansing session is simply not enough to remove all the dirt and grime from your skin. Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, sunscreen and other impurities like the Pure Tropix Purifying Honey Oil Cleanser ($24.99, Puretropix.com). This gentle cleanser is made with all natural ingredients to gently remove impurities while nourishing the skin for a fresh feel. Follow up with a foaming cleanser to give your pores a deep clean. I’m a huge fan of the Ole Henriksen The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser ($30.00, Sephora.com). perfect for all skin types, this antioxidant face wash helps to reveal smooth and supple skin.

5. Apply sunscreen.

One of the easiest ways to ruin your skin is failure to wear sunscreen everyday. The sun’s UV rays can speed up signs if aging and lead to skin cancer. The FDA recommends using a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 for proper protection. I play no games when it comes to my skin so I use the Cetaphil Daily Moisturizer SPF 50 ($17.05, Amazon.com). You can never be too safe!

DON’T MISS:

Black Chemist Comes Through With Fresh Solution Specifically For Black Skin Care

TRIED IT!: The Konjac Sponge Is The New ‘Must Have’ In Skin Care

3 Summer Skin Care Tips Perfect For Maintaining Your Youthful Glow

23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

44 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

Finding a foundation for darker skin tones can be challenging. No one wants to look ashy or gray and sometimes the colors are just not deep enough to match our Alek Wek or Ajak Deng type beauties. Don't worry, #TeamBeautiful has you covered. We have 11 foundations (many which we have tried!) that are perfect for women with deeper melanin. Let us know your personal favorites in the comment section!  

5 Korean Beauty Tips You Should Add To Your Skincare Routine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close