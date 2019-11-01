‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Cast Gets Candid About Destiny, Immigration, America & More

Feature Story
| 11.01.19
Dismiss

It’s been over 35 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger and his Austrian accent made their first appearance, in what some would say is his acting career’s signature role, as The Terminator. Fast forward to 2019, and Mr. “I’ll Be Back” is in fact back to reprise his role in the classic thriller along with Linda Hamilton, who played Sarah Connor in the original films — as well as newcomers Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes.

Terminator: Dark Fate is the sixth installment of the sci-fi action series that tells the story of Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human trying to protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.

I had a chance to chat with Mackenzie, Natalia, Linda and Gabriel Luna about everything from whether or not they believe in fate to filming one of the most intense scenes in the film, involving Mexican detainees being stuck at the border. On whether or not there’s a such thing as fate, versus each human creating their own reality, Linda said:

“I believe a little of each. I sort of like to walk that line. It really is a nebulous question. I do believe that with hard work, kindness and pursuit of a plan that we really can create our own future.”

Gabriel added:

“My grandfather use to say, ‘If you’re not experiencing Deja Vu, that means you went off course at some point.’  But I also believe that this whole Universe is a hologram, and it will take the shape of what I desire.”

What are your thoughts on Fate? Check out the full video above to see what else the cast had to say, and catch Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters today!

 

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Cast Gets Candid About Destiny, Immigration, America & More  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close