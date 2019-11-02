Ohio Woman Tragically Shoots Parents, Kills Father on Halloween!

The usually quiet neighborhood of Colchester Road in Upper Arlington is certainly missing a friendly voice.

“It’s going to be very strange not having him around,” Mary Keyes said about James Roth.

According to Upper Arlington Police, 61-year-old James Roth and his wife, 60-year-old Elizabeth Roth, both were allegedly shot by their daughter on Halloween night.

The shooting happened while residents were trick or treating.

Neighbors and police rushed to the neighborhood and told kids and their families to stay away.

“They started just swarming the street and it was all lit up,” said neighbor Shelby Cozad.

Witnesses told the police the couple had been shot by their daughter, Kristin Roth, according to court documents. Police later arrested Roth at her residence in the 4600 block of Merrifield Place.

James Roth was pronounced dead at the hospital and police say Elizabeth is recovering from her injuries and is now in stable condition. Elizabeth Roth is an oncology nurse at Bing Cancer Center at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The shooter, 31-year-old Kristen Roth, is in jail and facing charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.

“Just disbelief, never would have expected anything like that to happen,” said neighbor Andy Keyes. “Nobody expects that to happen right across the street from you.”

Mary and Andy Keyes have lived across the street from the Roth’s for about three years. They say they are the ideal neighbors. Kids in the neighborhood called James “Mr. Jim.”

“I just know all the other neighbors are just in disbelief and they’re all so devastated,” said Mary Keyes.

The Keyes expect the neighborhood will help Elizabeth in any way she needs.

Roth’s work community is also feeling the loss. He was an engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks had the following statement released.

“The people of ODOT are shocked and heartbroken over the tragedy that has befallen the Roth family. We mourn the death of Jim Roth. He was a brilliant engineer who helped make our transportation system safer and was a supportive colleague to all who worked with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his injured wife and surviving family.”

UPDATE:: Kristin Roth, 31, appeared in court at 9 a.m. Saturday. A judge set the bond at $1 million for her alleged crimes of killing her father and injuring her mother.

Her next court hearing is scheduled Friday, November 8th.

OhioHealth released the following statement about Elizabeth Roth on Saturday:

“One of our OhioHealth family members, Elizabeth Roth, was seriously injured in a shooting last night. Elizabeth is a well-loved and respected advanced oncology nurse at the Bing Cancer Center at Riverside Methodist Hospital, and our hearts are heavy today in light of this tragic news. We send our sincerest sympathy and support to Elizabeth, her friends, family and co-workers during this difficult time.”

NBC4i

