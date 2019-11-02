CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams During Furious Rant

Nicki Minaj has labelled Wendy Williams “demonic” and “vicious” in a furious rant, after the TV personality mocked her husband Kenneth Petty.

The rapper tied the knot with Petty last month, but Williams made it clear she’s not a fan of the union on her The Wendy Williams Show two days after they wed.

“Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender,” she said, referring to his time served for attempted rape and first degree manslaughter in connection to a shooting. “So that means that he… is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations.”

But Minaj was less than impressed by the host’s scathing character assassination, firing back on her Queen Radio show: “It’s not about doing your job.There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

The star continued:

“I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep rooted.”

Nicki then took aim at Wendy’s failed marriage with Kevin Hunter, adding:

“When a women isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type. So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. But you are demonic, and that’s why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news — people do it all the time — without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”

