FRED HAMMOND CRITICIZED FOR COLLABORATING WITH KANYE WEST

Evening of Praise and Worship

Source: Light NC staff / Light NC staff

When Gospel artist Fred Hammond was tapped by Kayne West to feature on his “Jesus is King” album, the singer knew he would face the same harsh criticism that was hurled his way when he worked with Snoop Dogg on “Call Him.”

“I lost a couple best friends — a husband and wife team walked away from me, called me a sinner,” said Hammond of his collab with the west coast rapper. “I’m almost 50; I’m solid and sober emotionally,” Hammond adds. “But it got rough for a minute.”

Hammond says he made the decision to work with West on the track “Hands On” when the hip-hop star approached him at Chance The Rapper’s wedding.

“If nothing else, I knew a lot of the Christian world would not embrace him. I did something for Snoop on his last record, and I got a lot of flak for it,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “He got a lot of flak too. Religious people are very territorial. So I knew [Kanye] would have a hard time.”

Read the full conversation here.

FRED HAMMOND CRITICIZED FOR COLLABORATING WITH KANYE WEST  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

