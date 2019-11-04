CLOSE
John Legend Serenades Himself At Universal Studios Hollywood

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

John Legend had a little drunken fun at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park on Friday by climbing onstage and serenading himself.

The singer and his wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, dressed up in onesies to fit the theme of the annual Horror Nights event, where John was inspired to stage an impromptu performance, belting out part of his hit song All of Me.

However, instead of performing the track for Chrissy, for whom he had originally written the tune, John decided to alter the lyrics and dedicate it to himself.

The surprise appearance was made all the more entertaining for fans as John was modeling a red outfit, complete with an image of his own face, to which the tipsy star gestured as he sang off key.

“the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND (sic)”.

John also posted the funny clip on his Instagram page, and explained how his onesie came to be.

 

 

John Legend Serenades Himself At Universal Studios Hollywood  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

