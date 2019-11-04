John Legend had a little drunken fun at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park on Friday by climbing onstage and serenading himself.

The singer and his wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, dressed up in onesies to fit the theme of the annual Horror Nights event, where John was inspired to stage an impromptu performance, belting out part of his hit song All of Me.

However, instead of performing the track for Chrissy, for whom he had originally written the tune, John decided to alter the lyrics and dedicate it to himself.

The surprise appearance was made all the more entertaining for fans as John was modeling a red outfit, complete with an image of his own face, to which the tipsy star gestured as he sang off key.

John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night pic.twitter.com/BktCPxvrLK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

“the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND (sic)”.

John also posted the funny clip on his Instagram page, and explained how his onesie came to be.

We went to @unistudios last night to do Horror Nights before they shut it down. Costume theme was onesies. We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear. Someone made… https://t.co/ZmSzJjMJw2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 2, 2019

John Legend Serenades Himself At Universal Studios Hollywood was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 100.3: