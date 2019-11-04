McDonald’s lovers get excited! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald’s is launching limited-edition Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

The Special Happy Meal will be available all across the world in more than 90 countries beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7 and lasting until Nov. 11.

Introducing the Surprise #HappyMeal! 17 iconic toys from the last 40 years are back at participating restaurants from 11/7 through 11/11. Which childhood fave do you have your eye on? 🎊 🍟 pic.twitter.com/L13Z3bZtXJ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2019

These Special Happy Meals are only available while supplies last.

Happy Meal lovers worldwide can collect one of the 15 iconic toys found in the Surprise Happy Meal, including:

Cowboy McNugget 1988

Fireman McNugget 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget 1988

Hamburger Changeable 1989

Grimace 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird 1993

Hamburglar 1995

Power Rangers 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny 1996

Patti the Platypus 1997

Tamagotchi 1998

My Little Pony 1998

Furby 1999

Hello Kitty 2013

Celebrate 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with special throwback toys was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: