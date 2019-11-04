CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Celebrate 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with special throwback toys

McDonald's Treats Guests to Happy Meals at the "Toy Story 4" Premiere After Party

Source: Erik Voake / Getty

McDonald’s lovers get excited! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald’s is launching limited-edition Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

The Special Happy Meal will be available all across the world in more than 90 countries beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7 and lasting until Nov. 11.

These Special Happy Meals are only available while supplies last.

Happy Meal lovers worldwide can collect one of the 15 iconic toys found in the Surprise Happy Meal, including:

  • Cowboy McNugget 1988
  • Fireman McNugget 1988
  • Mail Carrier McNugget 1988
  • Hamburger Changeable 1989
  • Grimace 1990
  • Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable 1991
  • McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird 1993
  • Hamburglar 1995
  • Power Rangers 1995
  • Space Jam Bugs Bunny 1996
  • Patti the Platypus 1997
  • Tamagotchi 1998
  • My Little Pony 1998
  • Furby 1999
  • Hello Kitty 2013

Celebrate 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with special throwback toys  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close